EXCLUSIVE ‘Acrimony’ CLIP: Once A Cheater, Always A Cheater?

Posted March 19, 2018
What would you do if your husband cheated on you…again?

Taraji P. Henson stars as Melinda, a loyal wife whose husband’s latest infidelity sends her down a vengeful path, in Tyler Perry’s upcoming thriller Acrimony.

In this EXCLUSIVE clip, Melinda suspects her husband Robert, played by Lyriq Bent (She’s Gotta Have It), is cheating on her because they haven’t had sex in months. While he co-worker asserts Robert learned his lesson the last time Melinda caught him in the adulterous act, her intuition is telling her otherwise. And by the looks of the trailer, all hell is about to break loose.

Acrimony hits theaters March 30.

