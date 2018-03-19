Entertainment News
“Black Panther” Tops Box Office For 5th Straight Weekend

It’s week 5 and “Black Panther” is still #1 in the box office.  Not since “Avatar” has a box-office hit had the kind of staying power of “Black Panther.”

The Disney release grossed $27 million in ticket sales over the weekend, according to studio estimates, pushing its domestic haul to $605.4 million. Worldwide, “Black Panther” has grossed more than $1.1 billion.

