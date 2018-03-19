Local
Home > Local

Our Fellowship With Juniper Level During Pastor Of The Month

Melissa Wade

Posted 4 hours ago
21 reads
Leave a comment
POM - Juniper Level Missionary Baptist Church

Source: Melissa Wade / Melissa Wade

 

Check out the pictures from our visit with Pastor Dr. Jeffery B. Robinson our March Pastor of the Month.  Juniper Level Missionary Baptist Church celebrated  Pastor Robinson’s 5th year anniversary with Praise and Worship from the choir, ministry from the kids and an awesome Word from God.

 

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Juniper Level Missionary Baptist Church , Pastor Dr. Jeffery B. Robinson , Pastor of the month

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Our Fellowship With Juniper Level During Pastor Of The Month

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 3 days ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 4 days ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 1 week ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 3 weeks ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 3 weeks ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 4 weeks ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 1 month ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 1 month ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 1 month ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 1 month ago
02.06.18