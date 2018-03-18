Hilarious! JAY-Z Stops Blue Ivy From Bidding $19K On A Painting

Blue Ivy and her hilarious shenanigans are back!

Instead of at the Grammys, this incident went down Saturday night as the Carters attended the 2nd Annual Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles. With a Black Panther theme, the event was hosted by Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles Lawson, and step-dad, Richard Lawson, with Beyoncé being honored for her humanitarian work at the Gala, alongside her mother in-law and JAY-Z’s mama, Gloria Carter.

Take a look at their matching gowns:

Blue Ivy & Beyoncé arriving at the #WearableArtGala tonight 😍 pic.twitter.com/WDVxZO8YFP — Blue Ivy Source (@blueivysource) March 18, 2018

Well…part of the night’s festivities included a high price auction hosted by Star Jones and Blue just couldn’t stop bidding on one piece! In the video below, you can see JAY-Z jokingly try to wrangle the paddle out of her hand as she was making a $19K bid.

Of course Black Twitter had a lot to say about all this:

Blue Ivy said let me spend some of those joint tour coins yall just gave me 😂😂😂😭 pic.twitter.com/pg7okUkZbv — Wakanda Sykes (@bergs____) March 18, 2018

One day, I hope to be able to sit back and allow my 5 year to bid without a care in the world the way Beyoncé and Beyoncé s husband allow Blue ivy to bid pic.twitter.com/4AnSfmS9Q4 — unknown (@unknown94813738) March 18, 2018

Blue Ivy bidding $19k on art & I'm out here surviving solely off free trials 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SIwY3rn2XL — Erica (@ErockaMar) March 18, 2018

Blue Ivy bidding on $19,000 dollars worth of art. I’m fucking weak. Her and Jay-Z were fighting for the paddle. Blue Ivy said she got the money. LMFAOOO — 🥀 (@MJFinesseLover) March 18, 2018

And just when you thought you couldn’t love Blue anymore, here are letters she wrote Bey and Grandma Carter:

Blue Ivy's adorable message to Beyoncé & her grandmother Gloria Carter. 💙 #WearableArtGala pic.twitter.com/sEeIsokrJH — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) March 18, 2018

So sweet!

