Wakanda Forever! Chadwick Boseman To Host SNL

Even better? Cardi B will join the "Black Panther" actor on April 7.

Posted 19 hours ago
Chadwick Boseman

Source: Disney / Marvel Studios

After “Black Panther” star Sterling K. Brown killed it on “Saturday Night Live,” one of his co-stars will be following in his footsteps.

The sketch comedy show announced that Chadwick Boseman will host on April 7. Even better? He will be joined by none other than Cardi B!

This will mark the first appearance for both performers on the Emmy-winning show.

Cleary, Black Twitter was excited for all of this #BlackExcellence:

WE CANNOT WAIT!!!!

BEAUTIES: Will you be watching?

