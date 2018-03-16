Free Local Weekend Events

FROM TRIAL TO TRIUMPH… WE WIN!!

Come out and help us celebrate a new life with God, a transformation like no other, and a powerful shifting.

ALL AGES, ALL SHAPES, ALL SIZES

Hear inspiring testimonies from WEC2 Youth.

Feel the atmosphere shift as choirs sing to the most high.

Shed tears when the powerful hand of God is placed on your heart through ministering dance, and feast on the word that will be manifested on this glorious night!

BE PREPARED TO HAVE YOUR SOUL SET ON FIRE!!