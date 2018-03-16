Free Local Weekend Events

Source: bortonia / Getty
From Trial To Triumph, We Win
Event Date: 03/17/2018
Event Time: 6:00pm
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: Westminister Evangelistic Church #2
Address Line 1: 700 Kenan Rd
City, State, Zip: Louisburg, NC 27549
Event Description: The Westminister Evangelistic Church #2 Youth Group Presents:
FROM TRIAL TO TRIUMPH… WE WIN!!
Come out and help us celebrate a new life with God, a transformation like no other, and a powerful shifting.
ALL AGES, ALL SHAPES, ALL SIZES
Hear inspiring testimonies from WEC2 Youth.
Feel the atmosphere shift as choirs sing to the most high.
Shed tears when the powerful hand of God is placed on your heart through ministering dance, and feast on the word that will be manifested on this glorious night!
BE PREPARED TO HAVE YOUR SOUL SET ON FIRE!!
Event Contact: —
Event Contact Number: —
Event Contact Email: westchurch2@gmail.com
Women with Destiny Conference 2018
Event Date: 03/15/2018 to 03/17/2018
Event Time: 7pm Nightly and Saturday @ 9am
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: New Life New Beginnings Christian Center
Address Line 1: 309 Technical Ct
City, State, Zip: Garner, NC
Event Description: Women’s Conference 2018
Theme: ” It’s under the Blood” I John 1:7-9Guest Speaker: Thursday, March 15,2018
Pastor Dee Dee Freeman (Spirit of Faith Christian Center)
Friday, March 16,2018
Apostle Mary McKenzie (Faith Assembly Christian Center “The New Church”)
Saturday Brunch and Workshops @ 9am
Speakers:
Apostle Freda Henderson (Faith Assembly Christian Center “Word of Truth”)
Pastor Connie Butler (Faith Assembly Christian Center ” Faith City)
God’s Complete Woman Pageant @ 4PM
Early Registration $50
Event Contact: Adrienne Seawell
Event Contact Number: 9847896190
Event Contact Email: adrienneseawell@gmail.com
Event Web Site:
http://www.newlifenewbeginnings.org
2018 Youth Benefit Concert
Event Date: 03/17/18
Event Time: 6:00pm
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: Victorious Praise Fellowship
Address Line 1: 2116 Page Rd.
City, State, Zip: Raleigh, NC, 27703
Event Description: Join Supt. Will & Dr. Grace Nichols for the 2018 Youth Benefit Concert held at Victorious Praise Fellowship on March 17th at 6:00pm! The concert will feature performances by DeAndre Bennett, Solomon Headen, Sanina Barber, Marcus Williams & MORE! This concert helps us send teenagers to our annual spring break trip, Victory Mountain. The event is FREE and open to the public!
Event Contact: DeAndre Bennett
Event Contact Number: 9192471323
Event Contact Email: deandre@victoriouspraise.org
Event Web Site:
http://www.VictoriousPraise.org
Revival
Event Date: 03/16/18
Event Time: 03/17/18
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: Total Restoration Deliverance Ministries
Address Line 1: 2006 Maple Avenue
City, State, Zip: Burlington, NC
Event Description: Total Restoration Deliverance Ministries will host a 2-night Revival with guest speaker Apostle Marcus Daniel on Friday, March 16th at 7pm and Saturday, March 17th at 6pm. Services are located at 2006 Maple Ave, Burlington, NC. Event is free & open to the public
Event Contact: Cynthia Daniel
Event Contact Number: 336-965-5557
Event Contact Email: ladycynthiadaniel@gmail.com
kingdom Harvest Church 9TH Anniversary
Event Date: 03/18/2018
Event Time: 10:30 a.m
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: Garner Civitan Center
Address Line 1: 1005 Poole dr
City, State, Zip: Garner NC 27529
Event Description: celebrating 9 years
Event Contact: Queen Scott
Event Contact Number: 919 301 0001
Event Contact Email: admin@khcnc.org
Event Web Site:
http://www.khcnc.org
Celebrating The Vision
Event Date: 03/17/2018
Event Time: 730
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: Celebrating The Vision
Address Line 1: 8512 exum Rd
City, State, Zip: Kenly NC 27542
Event Description: New Church Launch
Event Contact: Antonio Worrells
Event Contact Number: 8647217074
Event Contact Email: —
Event Web Site: —
Ladies Night Out with Pastor Hope Carpenter
Event Date: 03/18/2018
Event Time: 6:30
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: Redemption Church – Raleigh Campus
Address Line 1: 9225 Leesville Road
City, State, Zip: Raleigh, NC 27613
Event Description: All Women are cordially invited to Ladies Night Out! with Pastor Hope Carpenter at Redemption Raleigh Campus this Sunday, March 18!
Ladies Night Out! promises to be an evening of worship and Kingdom teaching laced with FUN as only Pastor Hope can bring it. There will be giveaways, refreshments and lots of pink! Be prepared to be spiritually fed and wrapped in love by our God and your sisters in Christ!
*Childcare will be provided.
Event Contact: Pastor Gina Glover
Event Contact Number: (850) 509-5593
Event Contact Email: gglover@myredemption.cc
Event Web Site:
https://www.myredemption.cc/locations/raleigh/
Name of Event:
6th Pastoral Anniversary
Event Date: 03/14/2018
Event Time: 03/18/2018
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: Word Of Faith Outreach Temple
Address Line 1: 302 S.Drivers Street
City, State, Zip: Durham, NC 27703
Event Description: Service nightly for 6th Pastoral Anniversary
3/14/18 Overseer Desmond Ellis
7:30pm3/15/18 Pastor Kawana Farrar
7:30pm
3/1618
Pastor Vontrell Johnson
7:30pm
3/17/18
Pastor Michael Woodard
5:00pm
3/18/18
Apostle Joseph Ivey
5:00pm
Event Contact: —
Birthday Celebration For Evangelist Carolyn Sander
Event Date: 3/15/18-3/17/18
Event Time: 7:30 p.m.
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: Mt Calvary Word Of Faith Church
Address Line 1: 3100 Sanderford Road
City, State, Zip: Raleigh
Event Description: Mt. Calvary Word of faith Church invites you for a Two day celebratory birthday celebration for Evangelist Carolyn Sanders with special guests include Bishop George Bloomer and Dr. Dorinda Clark-Cole free to the public services start at 7:30 p.m. Nightly for more information visit Mt. Calvary Word Of Faith Church website or Our Facebook for more Information Come and Join Us for this special occasion.
Event Contact: 919-832-1800
Event Contact Number: 919-832-1800
Event Contact Email: mtcalvarywofchurch@gmail.com
Event Web Site:
http://www.mtcalvarywofchurch
