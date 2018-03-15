Get Up Erica
Get Up Poll: What Are Your Favorite Phone Apps? [EXCLUSIVE]

We all have apps on our phones that we love. The poll question of the day was, what’s your favorite phone app? Erica Campbell mentioned that her favorite is the Bible app. The app not only let’s you read the verse, but will read it to you in case you are driving or just want to listen.

GRIFF loves the Rome to Rio app. It is similar to a GPS, but gives you flight deals and other ways to get somewhere. Let us know what your favorite app is.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

