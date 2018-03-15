GRIFF’s Prayer: For Kids That Have Experienced A Momma Melt Down [EXCLUSIVE]

Has your mother ever gone off on you? GRIFF prayed for the kids that have experienced the “momma melt down.” He was talking with some little kids the other day and told them that they need to not misbehave because if they do they will experience “MMD.” They had no idea what that meant.

GRIFF talked about the mother raising her voice, giving that look and other things. He gave them advice and hopes their mothers don’t go off. We will continue to keep these kids in our prayers.

