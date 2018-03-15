Michelle Obama Reveals What We Always Knew: The President Always Had Swag

Long live the chief!

A candid moment between Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey revealed that Michelle is in love with her husband’s swag.

The two women spoke at the United State Of Women’s Summit in Washington, DC to discuss ongoing issues plaguing women in America today.

The two powerhouses discussed everything from being of service, to how to dodge your haters.

“There’s nothing that makes me feel better than knowing I changed someone’s life…and if you’re doing that every day the haters don’t matter,” the First Lady told the audience.

Michelle started talking about all of the highlights of her time in the White House—from dinner with the Queen Of England to watching her daughters talk to the pope. And all she could say was ‘MMMM, MMM MMM.’

One of the most ‘mmm, mmmm MMMM’ moments of the presidency comes in the mundane moments, when Barack is casually walking off Marine One to go to the Oval office…we don’t blame her!

Check out the full interview below:

