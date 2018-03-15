Priscilla Shirer Speaks On Why People Need To Go See “I Can Only Imagine” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Get Up Erica
Priscilla Shirer Speaks On Why People Need To Go See "I Can Only Imagine"

Erica Campbell

Priscilla Shirer is in the new film “I Can Only Imagine,” and everyone will love it. It’s about a young man that was abandoned by his mother and left with his mean dad. The father finds God and the son learned how to forgive his dad.

During the movie the son begins to believe in God because of how much his father changed. Shirer plays the 11th grade teacher that helped the son find his voice. Go check out “I Can Only Imagine,” which premieres tomorrow in theaters.

Erica Campbell has released two solo albums as well as seven albums with her sister as part of the dynamic duo “Mary Mary”. Campbell has received numerous awards and accolades. Her album “Help” won a 2015 Grammy Award for Best Gospel Album as well as eight Stellar Awards. Campbell is the host of the new nationally syndicated radio show “Get Up! Mornings with EricaCampbell” that can be heard weekdays 6am-10am EST in over 40 markets, while ministering internationally. Among her entrepreneurial endeavors is the luxury hair line “Erica By Erica Campbell” launched in partnership with hairstylist Vernon Martin as well as her “More Than Pretty” empowerment organization. Campbell is married to Grammy Award-winning producer and pastor of California Worship Center, Warryn Campbell II, and they have three children — Krista, Warryn III and Zaya. “Mary Mary”, the successful reality show on WE tv, returns for a sixth season in the Fall.  Be sure to connect with Erica on social media at @imericacampbell. 

