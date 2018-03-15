Priscilla Shirer Speaks On Why People Need To Go See “I Can Only Imagine” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Priscilla Shirer is in the new film “I Can Only Imagine,” and everyone will love it. It’s about a young man that was abandoned by his mother and left with his mean dad. The father finds God and the son learned how to forgive his dad.

During the movie the son begins to believe in God because of how much his father changed. Shirer plays the 11th grade teacher that helped the son find his voice. Go check out “I Can Only Imagine,” which premieres tomorrow in theaters.

