Why Kurt Carr Is A Gospel Legend [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Kurt Carr is a successful gospel legend that will be receiving be inducted into the Stellar’s Honors Hall of Fame. Erica Campbell spoke about how she was apart of the Kurtt Carr choir and how great of an experience it was. Carr has been in the business for the past 20 years and continues to work on his craft.
Carr spoke to Campbell about his success and how he doesn’t let challenges get in the way. He also mentioned that God gave him a purpose and he is just following his plans. Carr has some more music to release and is hoping to work with Campbell again.
