Ericaism: What Fuels You? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

What motivates you most? Erica Campbell talks about what pushes you inside to get to your goals. She also mentioned the challenges that come in front of you not to get what you want.
Campbell said that you must work hard and ask God to help you with this. She also expressed that you must not be fueled because you’re trying to prove something to someone. Get to that goal and ask God to help you reach it.
