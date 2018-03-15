Holy Grounds! KB’s ‘Not Today Satan’ v.s. Cyrus Deshield’s ‘I Don’t Want To Let You Down’

0 reads Leave a comment
Which one sounds better?
LISTEN!
VOTE!
Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!
Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]
62 photos Launch gallery
Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]
1. The Manns1 of 62
2. Willie Moore with Evelyn Lozada and her daughter2 of 62
3. Mary Mary and Willie3 of 62
4. No Malice and Willie4 of 62
5. Willie and Jennifer Williams5 of 62
6. William Mcdowell6 of 62
7. The Hairstons7 of 62
8. Dr. Ian Smith with Willie Moore Jr.8 of 62
9. The Walls Group stopped by!9 of 62
10. Willie Moore with the "Growing up Hip-Hop" cast10 of 62
11. Willie Moore with the Ron Carter Academy11 of 62
12. Trina and Willie Moore12 of 62
13. Dick Gregory and Willie Moore Jr.13 of 62
14. Evander Holyfield and Willie Moore Jr.14 of 62
15. The Hairston's and Willie Moore15 of 62
16. Tim of Sweetie Pie's and Willie Moore Jr.16 of 62
17. Willie Moore Jr. and the Hudson brothers17 of 62
18. Tweet and Willie Moore Jr.18 of 62
19. Kim Fields and Willie snap a photo!19 of 62
20.20 of 62
21. Willie and Kirk Franklin21 of 62
22. Kirk and Willie battle in a test of who is taller!22 of 62
23. Anita Wilson and Willie Moore Jr.23 of 62
24. Marlon Jackson and Willie Moore Jr.24 of 62
25. Sheryl Lee Ralph and Willie25 of 62
26.26 of 62
27. Geoffrey Golden and Willie27 of 62
28. Marcus D. Wiley and Willie Moore Jr28 of 62
29. Anthony Brown and Willie29 of 62
30. Real Talk Kim and Willie Moore Jr.30 of 62
31. Willie Moore Jr. and Anthony Brown31 of 62
32. Lyfe Jennings and Willie Moore Jr.32 of 62
33. Willie and Vashawn Mitchell33 of 62
34. Aaron Cole and Willie Moore Jr.34 of 62
35. Alex Faith, Tim Bowman Jr. and Willie Moore Jr.35 of 62
36. Tim Bowman Jr. and Willie Moore Jr,36 of 62
37. Virtue stops by the studio!37 of 62
38. Erica Campbell with Willie's sons38 of 62
39. Erica Campbell and Willie39 of 62
40. Erica Campbell and Willie40 of 62
41. Erica Campbell with Willie's sons41 of 62
42. Demetria McKinney stops by.42 of 62
43. Tamar Braxton and Willie43 of 62
44. Bizzle and Willie snap a photo!44 of 62
45. Jonathan McReynolds performs in studio!45 of 62
46. Egypt Sherrod with Willie Moore Jr.46 of 62
47. Egypt Sherrod47 of 62
48. Egypt Sherrod with Willie Moore Jr.48 of 62
49. Willie and Kandi!49 of 62
50. Gail Devers50 of 62
51. Kandi Burruss51 of 62
52. Another snap of Willie Moore Jr. with gospel star Tasha Cobbs52 of 62
53. Willie and Kandi!53 of 62
54. Willie Moore Jr. snaps a photo with his wife and son54 of 62
55. Kandi Burruss55 of 62
56. Willie with gospel singer Canton JonesSource:Instagram 56 of 62
57. Willie Moore Jr. with gospel star Tasha Cobbs57 of 62
58. Willie Moore Jr. with his wife and sons Peyton and Princeton.Source:Instagram 58 of 62
59. Marvin Sapp in studio with Willie Moore Jr.59 of 62
60. Marvin Sapp and Willie Moore60 of 62
61. Willie Moore and Pastor Charles Jenkins61 of 62
62. Willie with Wess Morgan and Bishop Dale C. Bronner62 of 62
comments – Add Yours