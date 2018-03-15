Snoop Dogg Feat. Marvin Sapp & Mary Mary “Come As You Are” [NEW MUSIC]

Snoop Dogg is ready to take the gospel world by storm. The song,“Come As You Are,” has a nice beat and the lyrics speak for themselves. In the song Marvin Sapp and Mary Mary sing about how it doesn’t matter what people say or think about you just come as you are.

God loves us for who we are and doesn’t judge us so why let someone else tear you down. Fans seem to love it and comment that Snoop Dogg truly has a hit on his hands. Let us know what you think of this beautiful gospel song!

