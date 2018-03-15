Local
Home > Local

High School Student In Wilson “Walked Out” Alone

Melissa Wade

Posted 3 hours ago
11 reads
Leave a comment
Students Protest For National Walkout Day

Source: J.R. Davis / Radio One D.C.

 

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, Justin Blackman got up from his desk and calmly walked out of Mr. Mendez’s Spanish class. When he got outside, he discovered he was the only one.

Yesterday was National School Walkout day to protest stricter gun law and remember the lives lost in the Parkland school shooting.

Of the approximately 700 students at Wilson Preparatory Academy in Wilson, North Carolina, 16-year-old Justin was in a company of one during the national school walkout.
For 17 minutes, he said he stood by himself. He said he was disappointed no one joined him.
Shortly after, the teen uploaded a video on Twitter…. and CNN picked up the story.
Read what happened when he went back inside the school at CNN.com
Justin Blackman , Wilson NC , Wilson Preparatory Academy

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading High School Student In Wilson “Walked Out” Alone

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 6 days ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 2 weeks ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 2 weeks ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 3 weeks ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 4 weeks ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 1 month ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 1 month ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 1 month ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 2 months ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 2 months ago
01.16.18