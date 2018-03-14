GRIFF’s Prayer: “Good Samaritan Day” Almost Went Bad [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

It was “Good Samaritan Day” and GRIFF wanted to do something special for someone he didn’t know. At the drive-thru he decided to try and pay for someone’s meal and decided to tell them that. The person got scared and something bad could of happened.

GRIFF said he is thankful God covered him. If things went wrong he was going to use Erica Campbell’s name to get out of it. Thank you God for protecting GRIFF.

