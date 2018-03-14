Entertainment News
Nick Cannon Reveals Why He Wears A Turban

Posted 20 hours ago
Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon has been the butt of many jokes regarding his decision to wear a turban, but have you ever wondered why the Wild N’ Out host covers his natural scarf? While discussing his new single Motivation during a game of Games N’ Gab, Cannon revealed it was a personal decision to wear a turban, but noted he takes it off during sex. Lol.

Watch Nick Cannon play truth or dare when you hit the play button, above.

