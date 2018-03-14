[WATCH] The Excitement Of Arena Football Coming To Charlotte

Charlotte is becoming the second Atlanta with many people moving into the Queen City everyday. With two national sports teams and two minor league teams, there’s always room for more. Arena Football is slowly taking over in many cities and Charlotte is one of them. Community Voices host Ron Holland talks with Carolina Energy Coach and Owner Ervin Bryson about the Inaugural season of Carolina Energy Arena Football coming to Charlotte. He also speaks on how this sport helps a lot of athletes get to the next level and the expectations of their first season.

Take a look:

Make sure you listen to Ron Holland every weekend starting at 6am for Community Voices on Praise 100.9 and Old School 105.3.

RELATED: [WATCH] Community Voices: Author Stephanie Brace-Sanders Talks Inspiration Behind Book

[WATCH] Community Voices: Tell The Truth, Shame The Devil…The Effects of Spousal Abuse

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @praisecharlotte