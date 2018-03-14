[WATCH] The Excitement Of Arena Football Coming To Charlotte

Charlotte is becoming the second Atlanta with many people moving into the Queen City everyday. With two national sports teams and two minor league teams, there’s always room for more. Arena Football is slowly taking over in many cities and Charlotte is one of them. Community Voices host Ron Holland talks with Carolina Energy Coach and Owner Ervin Bryson about the Inaugural season of Carolina Energy Arena Football coming to Charlotte. He also speaks on how this sport helps a lot of athletes get to the next level and the expectations of their first season.
Take a look:
The Fire In My Words Book Signing With Ron Holland
