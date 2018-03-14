Love Talking: You Can Love Again [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

1 reads Leave a comment
Have you ever had your heart broken? Relationships aren’t easy and Erica Campbell spoke about God healing your broken heart. She also mentioned that sometimes after experiencing that pain you might not want to love again.
Campbell doesn’t want you to cheat yourself out of love. It’s a challenging, but beautiful experience and when you find the right person it can be an amazing thing. She said, “Don’t ever say I don’t want to love again.”
