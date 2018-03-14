Faith Walking: Faith Over Fear [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

1 reads Leave a comment
Have you ever feared something in life? Erica Campbell talked about how fear can stop you from believing you can do something. People fear getting on planes, speaking in front of large crowds and so much more.
When you have fear doubts begin to come and will pull you back. Campbell wants you to stop letting fear block you from your blessing. Watch how you think and have faith in God as well as yourself.
