Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Ericaism: Faith Over Foolishness [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted March 14, 2018
1 reads
Leave a comment

Erica Campbell talks about having faith in things you want and accomplish, but don’t be foolish about it. She mentioned that you must work to get where you want. You can’t wake up in the morning and go to MAC to try to get a job and do makeup.

She believes people need to be more realistic and prepare for the blessings God will give you. Apply yourself to your goals and then put faith behind it. Get yourself together, believe in yourself and you can do it.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Ericaism: God Blesses Unity Not Confusion [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: We Need To Talk [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Healing Is Possible [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

15 #MakeupGoals For The Fall

13 photos Launch gallery

15 #MakeupGoals For The Fall

Continue reading 15 #MakeupGoals For The Fall

15 #MakeupGoals For The Fall

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 1 hour ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 6 days ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 2 weeks ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 2 weeks ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 3 weeks ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 1 month ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 1 month ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 1 month ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 1 month ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 2 months ago
01.20.18