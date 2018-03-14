Ericaism: Faith Over Foolishness [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell talks about having faith in things you want and accomplish, but don’t be foolish about it. She mentioned that you must work to get where you want. You can’t wake up in the morning and go to MAC to try to get a job and do makeup.

Follow @GetUpErica

She believes people need to be more realistic and prepare for the blessings God will give you. Apply yourself to your goals and then put faith behind it. Get yourself together, believe in yourself and you can do it.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Ericaism: God Blesses Unity Not Confusion [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: We Need To Talk [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Healing Is Possible [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: