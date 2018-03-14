Ericaism: Faith Over Foolishness [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

1 reads Leave a comment
Erica Campbell talks about having faith in things you want and accomplish, but don’t be foolish about it. She mentioned that you must work to get where you want. You can’t wake up in the morning and go to MAC to try to get a job and do makeup.
She believes people need to be more realistic and prepare for the blessings God will give you. Apply yourself to your goals and then put faith behind it. Get yourself together, believe in yourself and you can do it.
