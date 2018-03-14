LOL. North Carolina Police Say Someone Spray Painted ‘Black Lives Matter’ On Police Lodge

You may have heard the horrific story of a Black man beaten and shocked with a taser gun by a white police officer in Asheville, NC. His crime? Jaywalking. The incident was captured on a body camera. The police officer has resigned and has been charged.

Well, here’s the latest twist.

JUST IN: The Fraternal Order of Police lodge in Asheville has been vandalized, with "Black Lives Matter" spray-painted on the exterior. #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS pic.twitter.com/9SGuC5ZkHH — WLOS (@WLOS_13) March 12, 2018

Now, Asheville police are investigating after the area Fraternal Order of Police lodge was vandalized early Monday morning. Someone had sprayed “Black Lives Matter” on the building and had taken down the American flag outside of the lodge and put it back upside down. This event occurred days after the police officer who beat the Black man was arrested.

