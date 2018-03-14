Exposed! Ben Carson And His Wife Caught In A Lie About $31,000 Worth of Dining Room Furniture

As a Christian, Ben Carson should know what’s done in the dark comes to the light — and CNN is that light.

Carson and his team, like the incompetent spokesperson for HUD Raffi Willliams, claimed Carson did not know anything about the $130,000 dining room set. Williams told the New York Times, “Mr. Carson ‘didn’t know the table had been purchased,’ but does not believe the cost was too steep and does not intend to return it.” This clearly made no sense. As we asked before, is Carson so incompetent that he isn’t aware of a $31,000 dining room set that popped up in his office?

In addition, Carson released a statement to his longtime adviser Armstrong Williams, “I was as surprised as anyone to find out that a $31,000 dining set had been ordered. I have requested that the order be canceled. We will find another solution for the furniture replacement.”Now, CNN.com is reporting that Carson is a stone-cold liar.

CNN.com reports, “Emails show Carson and his wife selected the furniture themselves. An August email from a career administration staffer, with the subject line ‘Secretary’s dining room set needed,’ to Carson’s assistant refers to ‘printouts of the furniture the Secretary and Mrs. Carson picked out.’” CNN.com also reported Carson was offered to repair the chairs that were once there for $1,100. But no, Carson wanted the glamour, “Carson referenced this concern in his statement released earlier this month. The furniture, he said, was ‘characterized as unsafe’ and was ‘beyond repair and needed to be replaced.’” Unsafe? Like the despicable public housing Americans are living in that Carson believes make low-income people “too comfortable.”

A quote for the dining room furniture reportedly came in at $24,666, which is well over the $5,000 that was allowed (not just for dinning room furniture, but for all office renovations for Secretary Carson) and the reason why Helen Foster filed a lawsuit — she was allegedly demoted when she refused to approve the extravagant furniture. However, the dining room ended up costing even more. Says CNN.com, “Four months later, receipts show HUD moved forward with the purchase. The final bill came to nearly $7,000 more than the August quote, due to delivery and installation charges, as well as a small price increase for the upholstered chairs.” Yep, King Carson needed his chairs upholstered. Don’t forget this is just the price for office dining room furniture — allegedly, there were nearly $200,000 in office renovations.

How will Carson spin this? Blame it on the mainstream media or once again use the Bible to explain his corruption and scandals?

SEE ALSO:

One Step Forward, 10 Steps Back: San Francisco’s First Black Woman Mayor Unseated By Rich White Man

Jada Speaks Out For Mo’Nique And The Comedian Has More Thoughts On Amy Schumer’s Success

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: