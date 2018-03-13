Radio One Exclusive
BeBe Winans On Why Whitney Houston Came To Stay With His Family

The Light NC Staff

Posted 19 hours ago
Portrait Of Whitney & The Winans

Source: Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images / Getty

BeBe Winans shares his relationship with Whitney Houston, and the late singer’s love for CeCe Winans as well as the rest of his family. He sat down with KD Bowe to explain the reason he and Whitney were able to open up to each other. According to Winans, Whitney would fly in to Nashville to spend time with his family when she wanted to feel “Safe”.

