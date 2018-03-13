Get Up Poll: What Did Your Pastor Preach About? [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell went to church on Sunday and learned about choosing not to rejoice for others when God blesses them. She related it to someone that is always in church not being blessed before someone that doesn’t as much. When she asked GRIFF about what his pastor preached he stuttered a little.

GRIFF didn’t make it to service on Sunday and neither did T.J. Erica couldn’t believe it and just asked listeners to call in. What did your pastor preach about?

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

