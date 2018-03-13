Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Get Up Poll: What Did Your Pastor Preach About? [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 21 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Erica Campbell went to church on Sunday and learned about choosing not to rejoice for others when God blesses them. She related it to someone that is always in church not being blessed before someone that doesn’t as much. When she asked GRIFF about what his pastor preached he stuttered a little.

GRIFF didn’t make it to service on Sunday and neither did T.J. Erica couldn’t believe it and just asked listeners to call in. What did your pastor preach about?

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Kev On Stage: Please Stop Letting The Pastor’s Daughter Sing [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Pastor Fired After Officiating Same-Sex Wedding [VIDEO]

RELATED: Why One Pastor Believes The Practicing Of Tithing Is Over [VIDEO]

The Latest:

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

12 photos Launch gallery

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

Here’s a list of gospel singers/producers who literally practice what they preach…

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 5 days ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 2 weeks ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 2 weeks ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 3 weeks ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 4 weeks ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 1 month ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 1 month ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 1 month ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 2 months ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 2 months ago
01.16.18