Love Talking: Your Kids See How You Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell spoke about kids and how they see the way we love, when we are happy as well as sad. They are paying attention to us and it will make up the person they grow up to be in relationships. She also mentioned that we have to be more responsible about what they watch and what lessons it teaches them.

Follow @GetUpErica

We must model good examples for our children. If you show them sadness, anger and other emotions all the time that is what they might think relationships are like. Teach your kids the best way to love.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Love Talking: Get Your Mind Right [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Love Talking: God Cares About The Brokenhearted [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: Love And Looks Do Not Go Hand In Hand [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: