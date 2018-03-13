Faith Walking: Extend The Love Of Jesus [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell talked about how she was raised in church. A lot of people need to understand that some need to extend grace for those that don’t get it. If you’re trying to welcome someone into church don’t insult them by making them feel bad if they don’t know a lot about God compared to you.

Present what you are saying and show them the love of God. If you want to win souls you must extend the love in your heart. Show them the way and practice patience.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

