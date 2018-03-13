GRIFF’s Prayer: Lord Make A Zipper Or Button Bonnet [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
GRIFF and some of his friends were talking about bonnets and scarfs, but don’t understand why women wear them. He believes they just fall off and wants God to make different ones. Maybe women can get a button up or zipper bonnet.

GRIFF believes they need to be tighter to stay on the entire night. Men used to wear durags and stopped because it kept leaving a line on them. GRIFF will never understand the struggle women go through to keep their hair looking good.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

The wait is finally over! Happy Black Panther Weekend! Are you ready to go to Wakanda? We sure are. This occasion calls for more than your regular movie outfit…this is an event. As we know any great look starts with the hair. We’ve gathered some of the best Wakanda-inspired styles that will have you looking like absolute royalty at the theatre this weekend. From avant-garde faux locs to accents like beads and color, we’ve got you covered whether you want to go full-out or just add a little flair. Tag us at #HelloBeautiful so we can see the looks you create.

