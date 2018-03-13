GRIFF’s Prayer: Lord Make A Zipper Or Button Bonnet [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

GRIFF and some of his friends were talking about bonnets and scarfs, but don’t understand why women wear them. He believes they just fall off and wants God to make different ones. Maybe women can get a button up or zipper bonnet.

GRIFF believes they need to be tighter to stay on the entire night. Men used to wear durags and stopped because it kept leaving a line on them. GRIFF will never understand the struggle women go through to keep their hair looking good.

