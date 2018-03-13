How Bishop Paul S. Morton Has Maintained His Success [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Bishop Paul S. Morton joined, “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” and was so excited to speak with them. He mentioned that he listens to the show almost everyday and it sets his soul on fire. Morton is up for several Stellar Awards and is excited about the upcoming show.

He mentioned that this might be his last project because he just wanted to help other artists that are coming up. Bishop believes that he’s maintained this success because God called him to do it and has blessed his life. Morton told people to remain faithful to your calling.

