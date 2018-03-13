Get Up Poll: Best Relationship Tips [EXCLUSIVE]

What are some things that have worked in your current or past relationships? Erica Campbell wants people to call in to give tips on what could better your relationship. She mentioned that not being defensive and understanding that they are both on the same team has helped.

GRIFF mentioned that it’s hard when you’ve made a commitment, but someone wants to give up on it. Communication is a huge part of a relationship and sometimes love is hard. Tell us your relationship tips!

