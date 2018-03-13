What are some things that have worked in your current or past relationships? Erica Campbell wants people to call in to give tips on what could better your relationship. She mentioned that not being defensive and understanding that they are both on the same team has helped.
GRIFF mentioned that it’s hard when you’ve made a commitment, but someone wants to give up on it. Communication is a huge part of a relationship and sometimes love is hard. Tell us your relationship tips!
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
RELATED: Relationship Talk: Are You Showing Love And Compassion To Others? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Faith Walking: Extend The Love Of Jesus [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Love Talking: God Cares About The Brokenhearted [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
- ENOUGH National School Walkout
- National Pi Day Freebies
- This Is The 17-Year-Old Honor Roll Student Was Killed In Austin
- Get Up Poll: Best Relationship Tips [EXCLUSIVE]
- New Whitney Houston Documentary To Be Released [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Bishop Paul S. Morton Has Maintained His Success [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Ben Carson Says The Bible Has Helped Him To Kick People Out Of Fair Housing
- GRIFF’s Prayer: Lord Make A Zipper Or Button Bonnet [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- BeBe Winans On Why Whitney Houston Came To Stay With His Family