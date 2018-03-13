Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Why We Will Never See The ‘Black-Ish’ Episode About The NFL Kneeling Protests

The controversial episode will not be released due to 'creative differences.'

Hello Beautiful

Posted 21 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
The Paley Center For Media's 33rd Annual PaleyFest Los Angeles - 'Black-ish' - Arrivals

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

‘Black-ish’ fans will never get a peak at the controversial NFL kneeling protest episode due to internal creative differences, HuffPO reports.

Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling protest to bring awareness to police brutality set off a firestorm of conversation in 2016, with fellow players openly supporting the movement and fans in the stadium and watching on TV reacting in outrage.

‘Black-ish’ often tackles topics ripped from the headlines, so it made sense for the loaded issue to be featured on an episode. But the taped segments are shelved indefinitely reportedly due to one scene where Dre (Anthony Anderson) argues with his older son over the protests.

“One of the things that has always made ‘Black-ish’ so special is how it deftly examines delicate social issues in a way that simultaneously entertains and educates,” an ABC spokesperson told the press.

“However, on this episode there were creative differences we were unable to resolve.”

Kenya Barris, the show’s show runner, expressed a similar sentiment.

“Given our creative differences, neither ABC nor I were happy with the direction of the episode and mutually agreed not to air it,” Barris told the NYT.

SOURCE: HUFFPO

RELATED LINKS

We Are Loving Black-ish Star Marsai Martin’s Red Carpet Glow Up

Tracee Ellis Ross Sets The Record Straight: ‘There Were Never Any Threats To Leave Black-ish’

Tracee Ellis Ross Getting Paid ‘Significantly Less’ Than Anthony Anderson, Might Cut Back ‘Black-ish’ Schedule

 

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Why We Will Never See The ‘Black-Ish’ Episode About The NFL Kneeling Protests

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 5 days ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 2 weeks ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 2 weeks ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 3 weeks ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 4 weeks ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 1 month ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 1 month ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 1 month ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 2 months ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 2 months ago
01.16.18