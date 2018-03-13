Congrat’s To Our Pastor Of The Month – Dr. Jeffrey B. Robinson

Dr. Jeffrey B. Robinson of Juniper Level Missionary Baptist Church – 9104 Sauls Rd, Raleigh, NC, is our March Pastor of the Month. Read more about Dr. Robinson below and listen for Pastor Robinson to be featured on our Powerminute on The Light 103.9. Also join us on a very special Sunday service as we present Dr. Robinson with the Pastor of the Month plaque. Brought to you by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC, Zerorez and The Light 103.9.

Dr. Jeffrey B. Robinson – Juniper Level Missionary Baptist Church

What is a visionary? A person thinking about or planning the future with imagination and wisdom. Such a person is Dr. Jeffrey B. Robinson. Reverend Robinson came to Juniper Level Missionary Baptist Church five years ago. Under his leadership and tutelage, the Church has grown from 162 members to 365 members in five years. He has ensured that Juniper is not just a Sunday morning Church, but it is a Monday morning Church. The Church, under his advisement, bought 33 acres of land on which a new Church will be built.

When the hurricane devastated Princeville, Pastor Robinson contacted the Pitt County Department of Social Services. Juniper Level was the first Church to take food, clothing and cleaning supplies to the residents of Princeville. In December, Pastor Robinson and his members made sure that the children of Princeville each received 5 gifts. Some received bicycles, clothing, and other requested items.

After looking at the debris along Sauls Road, the road that is in front of the Church, Pastor Robinson started a Clean the Highway Project that not only includes the front of the Church, but also includes the entire two or more miles of Sauls Road.

On Easter Sunday last year, Pastor Robinson sent a bus to the Raleigh Rescue Mission and the men’s homeless shelter on South Wilmington Street and brought the residents to the Church for a meal and for a concert by Immeasurable.

Under his direction, the Silent Testimony Mime Ministry and the Ministry in Motion dance ministry and other ministries were started. Believing that children are our future, Reverend Robinson started tutoring every Monday and Wednesday. He also initiated YD4C -Youth Desperate for Christ,

