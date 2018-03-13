BET Casts Actress To Play Whitney Houston in ‘The Bobby Brown Story’

BET has found its Whitney Houston for The Bobby Brown Story!

How could BET possibly tell the Bobby Brown story without even a mention of Whitney? They couldn’t.

Deadline.com reports that the network has finally filled the role, and Rosewood star Gabrielle Dennis is set to play Whitney.

Bobby and Whitney had a tumultuous relationship that was high on drama. They got married in 1992 and welcomed a daughter, Bobbi Kristina, in 1993. The pair later split up and divorced in 2007.

There’s no word on whether Bobbi Kristina will be included in The Bobby Brown Story.

Gabrielle is the last star to join the cast. Last week, it was announced that Mekhi Phifer, Lil Rel Howrey, and Lance Gross had all been cast in the two-part TV event.

RELATED STORIES:

BET Reveals Full Cast Of Bobby Brown Miniseries

Bobby Brown Says Whitney Houston Died From A Broken Heart, Not Drugs

BET Preps ‘The Bobby Brown Story’ For Fall 2018

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: