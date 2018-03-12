Get Up Erica
GRIFF’s Prayer: Why We Can’t Stop Thinking About “Black Panther” [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 22 hours ago
GRIFF loved “Black Panther” and this weekend he went and took his daughter to see “A Wrinkle In Time.” He mentioned that this one scene Oprah said something so powerful and all he could say was, “Wakunda forever.” He loves this movie so much that he can’t stop thinking about it.

In his prayer GRIFF also talked about what he is wearing the next time he see’s the film. Erica Campbell just laughed at GRIFF. He wants everyone to continue to support both of the great films.

While Black Panther wouldn’t be up for any Oscars nominations until 2019, it didn’t stop the cast from stepping out stylishly on the red carpet. Lupita Nyong’o, Winston C. Duke, and Danai Gurira posed for a series of powerful shots on the red carpet. Get into all the fashionable looks from the stars of the blockbuster movie.

