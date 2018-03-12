GRIFF’s Prayer: Why We Can’t Stop Thinking About “Black Panther” [EXCLUSIVE]

0 reads Leave a comment
GRIFF loved “Black Panther” and this weekend he went and took his daughter to see “A Wrinkle In Time.” He mentioned that this one scene Oprah said something so powerful and all he could say was, “Wakunda forever.” He loves this movie so much that he can’t stop thinking about it.
In his prayer GRIFF also talked about what he is wearing the next time he see’s the film. Erica Campbell just laughed at GRIFF. He wants everyone to continue to support both of the great films.
Black Panther Stars Make A Stylish Statement On The Red Carpet At The 2018 Oscars [PHOTOS]
