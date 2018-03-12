Get Up Erica
How “Black Panther” Is Making History [EXCLUSIVE]

American Idol” returned this weekend and some fans don’t know what to think about it. They’ve taken out all the bad singers and now fans will just get to know the best ones. GRIFF mentioned that he likes Lionel Richie on the show and will continue to watch.

Black Panther” surpasses the $1 billion mark this weekend. It opened up in China and made over $20 million. “A Wrinkle In Time” came in second and the team wants both of these movies to be successful.

[caption id="attachment_2980145" align="alignleft" width="645"] Source: Marvel Studios / Marvel Studios[/caption] With the head of Marvel recently confirming that “Black Panther” is getting a sequel AND the superhero flick raked in a whopping $1 billion dollars this past weekend, it’s clear that Wakanda really is forever! And while we know that “BP II” isn’t coming out anytime soon, that won’t stop the ladies at Hello Beautiful from thinking ahead and putting together a wishlist of dope Black actors and actresses that need to be in the sequel. Ryan Coogler, are you listening?

