How “Black Panther” Is Making History [EXCLUSIVE]

“American Idol” returned this weekend and some fans don’t know what to think about it. They’ve taken out all the bad singers and now fans will just get to know the best ones. GRIFF mentioned that he likes Lionel Richie on the show and will continue to watch.

“Black Panther” surpasses the $1 billion mark this weekend. It opened up in China and made over $20 million. “A Wrinkle In Time” came in second and the team wants both of these movies to be successful.

