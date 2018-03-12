Jay Z & Beyonce Announce ‘On The Run II’ Tour, Send The Internet Into A Frenzy

Count on the Carters to make it an eventful Monday. The Carters announced the On The Run II tour this morning, confirming speculation after Beylite teased fans with a premature announcement last week.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 12, 2018 at 6:55am PDT

If you’re a member of the Beyhive, you sensed something sweet in the buttermilk long before today. With Beyonce headlining Coachella this year and her collaboration with Jay on Top Off, we’re expecting new material and perhaps that joint album we’ve been waiting for…

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 12, 2018 at 6:55am PDT

On The Run II tickets go on presale March 14 for Tidal, Beyhive and Citibank customers and March 19 for everyone else.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 12, 2018 at 6:57am PDT

Tour Dates, below:

OTR II UK/EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

June 06 Cardiff, UK Principality Stadium On sale March 23

June 09 Glasgow, UK Hampden Park On sale March 23

June 13 Manchester, UK Etihad Stadium On sale March 23

June 15 London, UK London Stadium On sale March 23

June 19 Amsterdam, NL Amsterdam Arena On sale March 19

June 23 Copenhagen, DK Parken Stadium On sale March 19

June 25 Stockholm, SW Friends Arena On sale March 23

June 28 Berlin, DE Olympiastadion On sale March 19

June 30 Warsaw, PL Stadion Narodowy On sale March 23

July 03 Cologne, DE RheinEnergieStadion On sale March 19

July 06 Milan, IT San Siro On sale March 19

July 08 Rome, IT Stadio Olimpico On sale March 19

July 11 Barcelona, ES Olympic Stadium On sale March 19

July 14 Paris, FR Stade de France On sale March 19

July 17 Nice, FR Allianz Riviera On sale March 19

OTR II NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

July 25 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium On sale March 19

July 28 Washington, DC FedEx Field On sale March 19

July 30 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field On sale March 19

Aug. 02 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium On sale March 19

Aug. 05 Boston, MA Gillette Stadium On sale March 19

Aug. 08 Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium On sale March 19

Aug. 10 Chicago, IL Soldier Field On sale March 19

Aug. 13 Detroit, MI Ford Field On sale March 19

Aug. 18 Buffalo, NY New Era Field On sale March 19

Aug. 23 Nashville, TN Vanderbilt Stadium On sale March 19

Aug. 25 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium On sale March 19

Aug. 29 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium On sale March 19

Aug. 31 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium On sale March 19

Sept. 11 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium On sale March 19

Sept. 13 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome On sale March 19

Sept. 15 Houston, TX NRG Stadium On sale March 19

Sept. 19 Phoenix, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium On sale March 19

Sept. 22 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl On sale March 19

Sept. 27 San Diego, CA SDCCU Stadium On sale March 19

Sept. 29 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium On sale March 19

Oct. 02 Vancouver, BC BC Place On sale March 19

RELATED STORIES:

Photos From Jay Z & Beyonce’s #GoldParty Finally Hit The Net

The Internet Thinks Beyonce Took Shots At Tiffany Haddish On New Song