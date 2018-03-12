Serena Williams Is Taking The World By Storm With A New Cosmetics Line

If you ever need an example of what #Blackgirlmagic looks like, look no further than celebrities who are showing they are more than just one thing. Beyoncé has Ivy Park, Rihanna has Fenty Beauty and a non-profit organization, and now, Serena Williams may be launching a new cosmetics line.

Williams has been a hero to many of us over the years – dominating her craft like none other and then getting married, having a baby, and speaking out publicly on the disenfranchisement of Black women when it comes to childbirth. Now, the superstar athlete is apparently launching a cosmetics line (she filed legal documents to trademark “Aneres”) and honestly, I can’t wait to see what she comes up with.

Of course, Black excellence means nothing if done half-way, and Serena is no exception: according to TMZ, the line has skin care prep and makeup removing products, colognes and perfumes, makeup kits, bath soaps, lipstick, lip gloss, eyeshadow, eyeliner and mascara. So yes, your whole face will be beat thanks to Serena.

It’s so encouraging to see constant examples of beautiful, strong women doing what they want and expanding their horizons. For someone like Serena to speak out on her struggles post-childbirth, it makes millions of women feel seen and heard. We don’t care if some people make it look like the next day their waist is snatched and they’re back on top- if you need to take time, do that. If you want to do more than one thing, do that. Only you can define your happiness.

Imagine a world of just Black-owned products, from your home ware to your makeup, your hair to your clothes. If Serena is any node to that, it may be coming sooner than we think.

