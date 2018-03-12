Faith Walking: Don’t Give Up [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell reflects on the song “Can’t Give Up Now.” The song inspires people to not give up, keep pushing and praying. She also talked about faith being instilled inside of you to understand that God will always be there.

Campbell mentioned that we must continue to believe in our selves and stop being shocked when God blesses our lives because he’s always here for us. She said to find a scripture or song that will help you keep the faith. Continue to be faithful and grateful.

