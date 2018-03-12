Get Up Erica
Faith Walking: Don’t Give Up [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted March 12, 2018
Erica Campbell reflects on the song “Can’t Give Up Now.” The song inspires people to not give up, keep pushing and praying. She also talked about faith being instilled inside of you to understand that God will always be there.

Campbell mentioned that we must continue to believe in our selves  and stop being shocked when God blesses our lives  because he’s always here for us. She said to find a scripture or song that will help you keep the faith. Continue to be faithful and grateful.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

