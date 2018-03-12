Ericaism: We Need To Talk [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
Posted March 12, 2018
Do you have something you’re holding inside? Erica Campbell speaks on how it’s easier to speak the truth rather than lie and cover up things. We must own up to our responsibility and do what’s right to make things better.

Even though it might be to protect someone’s feelings the lie will hurt you and them when they find out. Be honest with the people you love and let them know what’s going on. Talk about it, live the truth and you will feel better.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

Erica Campbell has released two solo albums as well as seven albums with her sister as part of the dynamic duo “Mary Mary”. Campbell has received numerous awards and accolades. Her album “Help” won a 2015 Grammy Award for Best Gospel Album as well as eight Stellar Awards. Campbell is the host of the new nationally syndicated radio show “Get Up! Mornings with EricaCampbell” that can be heard weekdays 6am-10am EST in over 40 markets, while ministering internationally. Among her entrepreneurial endeavors is the luxury hair line “Erica By Erica Campbell” launched in partnership with hairstylist Vernon Martin as well as her “More Than Pretty” empowerment organization. Campbell is married to Grammy Award-winning producer and pastor of California Worship Center, Warryn Campbell II, and they have three children — Krista, Warryn III and Zaya. “Mary Mary”, the successful reality show on WE tv, returns for a sixth season in the Fall.  Be sure to connect with Erica on social media at @imericacampbell. 

