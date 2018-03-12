Ericaism: We Need To Talk [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Do you have something you’re holding inside? Erica Campbell speaks on how it’s easier to speak the truth rather than lie and cover up things. We must own up to our responsibility and do what’s right to make things better.

Follow @GetUpErica

Even though it might be to protect someone’s feelings the lie will hurt you and them when they find out. Be honest with the people you love and let them know what’s going on. Talk about it, live the truth and you will feel better.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Ericaism: God Has Overcome The World [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Ericaism: Church Hurt–Preachers And Leaders Feel Pain Too [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Being Gospel Artists [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: