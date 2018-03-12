Ericaism: We Need To Talk [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

1 reads Leave a comment
Do you have something you’re holding inside? Erica Campbell speaks on how it’s easier to speak the truth rather than lie and cover up things. We must own up to our responsibility and do what’s right to make things better.
Even though it might be to protect someone’s feelings the lie will hurt you and them when they find out. Be honest with the people you love and let them know what’s going on. Talk about it, live the truth and you will feel better.
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
