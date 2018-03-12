Election Day Comes Early For Chicago Inmates In Historic First

Election Day Comes Early For Chicago Inmates In Historic First

It’s part of the city's push for early voting.

Inmates in Cook County Jail participated in the county’s first jail-wide, in-person voting session on Saturday.

Volunteers from the organization Chicago Votes registered inmates in the jail, where 94 percent of them were eligible to cast a ballot, according to WLS-TV. It was part of the city’s early voting push. Voters in Chicago were allowed to start casting ballots on March 5 for the statewide primary elections, which are scheduled for March 20.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson supported inclusion of inmates and led by example when he also voted on Saturday.

“There is no excuse not to vote in this important election. If you want change, use the power of your vote to make it a reality,” Jackson said in a statement. “We no longer have a Bull Connor or George Wallace standing in the door of opportunity or threatening bodily harm. There is no excuse not to vote.”

