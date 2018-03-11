Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Sterling K. Brown Was Everything On His SNL Debut With ‘Black Panther’ Deleted Scene

The "This Is Us" star always brings his A-game!

Hello Beautiful

Posted 22 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
This Is Us - Season 2

Source: NBC / Getty

What a year it’s been for Sterling K. Brown!

From winning an Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe for his role on “This Is Us” to starring in one the biggest hits of the year in”Black Panther,” Sterling is reaching another career milestone…hosting SNL for the first time!

Here’s his “emotional” opening monologue that had us cracking up:

And of course, he killed the rest of the skits! Here’s a roundup of the five best ones from the night:

“Black Panther New Scene”

If there was ever a deleted scene from the billion dollar film, this could be it! LOL

“Family Feud: Oscars Edition”

Sterling as Common is the perfect shade we needed today!

“This Is U.S.”

Sterling plays the best Ben Carson we’ve ever seen.

“Sasquatch”

What would you do if Bigfoot crashed your camping party? Sterling knows what to do!

“Doctor Love”

Sterling plays a doctor who is strangely and hilariously obsessed with his patient’s love life.

And Twitter was here for it all:

And Sterling, who is always so humble and sweet, thanked SNL for the opportunity of a lifetime:

BEAUTIES: What did you think of his overall performance?

RELATED NEWS:

Golden Globes 2018: Oprah Brought Down The House, Sterling K. Brown Made History

#BlackExcellence! Lena Waithe, Sterling K. Brown And Donald Glover Make History At This Year’s Emmys

Sterling K. Brown Is Our #MCM

23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

#CouplesWeLove: Sterling K. Brown And His Beautiful Wife Ryan Michelle Bathe Are Black Love Goals

14 photos Launch gallery

#CouplesWeLove: Sterling K. Brown And His Beautiful Wife Ryan Michelle Bathe Are Black Love Goals

Continue reading #CouplesWeLove: Sterling K. Brown And His Beautiful Wife Ryan Michelle Bathe Are Black Love Goals

#CouplesWeLove: Sterling K. Brown And His Beautiful Wife Ryan Michelle Bathe Are Black Love Goals

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 3 days ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 2 weeks ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 2 weeks ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 3 weeks ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 4 weeks ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 1 month ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 1 month ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 1 month ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 2 months ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 2 months ago
01.16.18