Erica Campbell Explains Why Ministry Shouldn’t Stop At Your Church [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell speaks a message to the folks who are older in ministry, and want to pass on the torch to younger leaders. never get to the point where you just say you’re done and stop working Jesus. The truth is, we have to always be on fire for Jesus, and continue fishing for new souls to show his light and truth to.

Follow @GetUpErica

Just because you’re not preaching on the pulpit anymore, doesn’t mean you can’t take your work with you to the grocery store, or wherever else you go. You should never be settled just because “your people” are saved- keep aiming to touch the life of someone new! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Byron Cage On Why Teaching Biology Is A Ministry For Him [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: James Fortune Shares How He Uses Style In His Ministry [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: G. Mayes On How Kirk Franklin Inspired Him To Go Into Music Ministry [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest: