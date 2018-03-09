Angela Rye And Common Have Broken Up

News One
Angela Rye And Common Have Broken Up

Twitter is in mourning.

Posted 7 hours ago
This is a couple we were all rooting would last. After dating since the summer,  Angela Rye and Common have broken up. Rye told Page Six, “We have and will always be friends. He is an amazing human being, and I’m a much better person because he’s a part of my life. May we all keep loving and living.”

We wish these two the best of luck in finding a new love, but Twitter is in mourning. See some reactions below:

While some celebs just lie about saying they are still friends, Common and Angela Rye clearly are telling the truth. Rye was just laying into a conservative who tried to attack Common on CNN this week. Watch below:

