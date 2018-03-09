Get Up Erica
Big Shiz Reveals How PJ Morton Encouraged Him To Make His EP [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 9 hours ago
Big Shiz, (a.k.a. LaShawn Daniels) marvels about the fanbase that PJ Morton has acquired by simply remaining true to the music he wants to make. He recalls big shot industry people  that there were no hits in his music, and why PJ is the one artist friend of his who is heavily a part of the creation of his forthcoming EP. He explains why he admires PJ’s artistry, and how he has advised him throughout his process.

Big Shiz also discusses understanding the importance of creating the music he wants to create, rather than following trends or trying to fit into boxes. Check out this exclusive video to hear more from this interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

