Love Talking: Get Your Mind Right [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 7 hours ago
In this Love Talk, Erica Campbell says her minister talked about transforming your mind:” the mind plays the song you sing the most to yourself” That song is what your heart remembers, which is why comments to yourself like, “oh that’ll never happen,” are really harmful. Change your confession. Erica reads some scriptures, including, Romans 12:2  which says “be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind.”

What you think can and cannot happen, but when you begin to speak life, you expect different things because it gets rid of the doubt in your heart. You would be surprised how often that doubt is really what’s in the way of your blessing. Check out this audio player above to hear this inspiring message in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

