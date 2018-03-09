Love Talking: Get Your Mind Right [EXCLUSIVE]

In this Love Talk, Erica Campbell says her minister talked about transforming your mind:” the mind plays the song you sing the most to yourself” That song is what your heart remembers, which is why comments to yourself like, “oh that’ll never happen,” are really harmful. Change your confession. Erica reads some scriptures, including, Romans 12:2 which says “be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind.”

Follow @GetUpErica

What you think can and cannot happen, but when you begin to speak life, you expect different things because it gets rid of the doubt in your heart. You would be surprised how often that doubt is really what’s in the way of your blessing. Check out this audio player above to hear this inspiring message in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Love Talking: Love And Looks Do Not Go Hand In Hand [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: Be There For The Ones You Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: Pursue Peace [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: