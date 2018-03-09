Get Up Erica
Erica Campbell Hospitalized

Erica Campbell

BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Prayers going up for Erica Campbell. She reached out to fans on Instagram and sent a message about paying attention to your body and listening to it. Campbell in the photo was wearing a face mask in a hospital bed.

She said, “Say a prayer guys. I’m ok🤗 but fibroids are no joke! I know many women suffer with them. I went for a check up (I do listen to my body and my Dr) and they admitted me to do a minor surgery. I had actually been asking believing God to just let it come out, and that’s what my Dr said “it’s like it was coming out on its own!” Thank You Jesus! So I’m getting a little rest. All is Well! Pay attention to your body pray AND be smart get regular check ups!!” We will continue to keep her in our prayers and wish her a speedy recovery.

