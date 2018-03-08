Faith Walking: God Is Our Help [EXCLUSIVE]

Maurette Brown-Clark reads from Psalms 121, which reminds us that God is our help. No matter where life finds you today, there is help, whether its finances, family, or personal matters. God is ready to help you.

Follow @GetUpErica

In fact, Maurette says she’s not reporting on about President Trump anymore, unless its news about a major policy change. Why? Because the President of the United States isn’t in charge of our lives- God is. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Faith Walk on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Faith Walking: God Don’t Arrest Nobody [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Find Your Faith In God, Not People [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Stay Steadfast, Forget The Past [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: