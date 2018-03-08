Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Faith Walking: God Is Our Help [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 22 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Maurette Brown-Clark reads from Psalms 121, which reminds us that God is our help. No matter where life finds you today, there is help, whether its finances, family, or personal matters. God is ready to help you.

In fact, Maurette says she’s not reporting on about President Trump anymore, unless its news about a major policy change. Why? Because the President of the United States isn’t in charge of our lives- God is. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Faith Walk on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Faith Walking: God Don’t Arrest Nobody [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED:  Faith Walking: Find Your Faith In God, Not People [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED:  Faith Walking: Stay Steadfast, Forget The Past [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Gospel Artists At The 2018 GRAMMYs [PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Artists At The 2018 GRAMMYs [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Artists At The 2018 GRAMMYs [PHOTOS]

Gospel Artists At The 2018 GRAMMYs [PHOTOS]

Here's an exclusive look at gospel artists who made a big splash on the red carpet at the 2018 GRAMMYs!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 1 week ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 1 week ago
02.28.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 2 weeks ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 3 weeks ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 4 weeks ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 1 month ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 1 month ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 2 months ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 2 months ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 months ago
01.08.18