GRIFF’s Prayer: Women’s Second Names [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 22 hours ago
In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF is shocked by the revelation that a lot of women still have a second name to give to men they don’t like. It’s not just secular woman, or only women in the 20s- it’s the saints too.

GRIFF is perplexed about why this practice still occurs. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

