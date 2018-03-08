Da Truth Explains What The Bible Says About Resolving Conflict [EXCLUSIVE]

At the “Get Up!” morning show, the conversation has been centered on “Church Hurt,” and how to heal from it. Of course, in life, there is hurt, and that doesn’t exclude the church. So how do you deal when somebody you look up to hurts you or lets you down?

Follow @GetUpErica

Da Truth explains that Jesus is intimately acquainted with our grief, which is what it says in Isaiah 53. After all, Jesus himself was rejected by the church and people or religion. Da Truth also explains that the bible breaks down the best way to handle conflict resolution, through which we make sure that God stays in the midst. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Da Truth Explains Why Asking Questions Is A Great Way To Connect [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: GRIFF & Da Truth On The Common Mistakes Made When Communicating With Millennials [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Erica Campbell, GRIFF & Da Truth On Common Issues With Surrendering To God [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: