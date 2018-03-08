Get Up Erica
Da Truth Explains What The Bible Says About Resolving Conflict [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 21 hours ago
At the “Get Up!” morning show, the conversation has been centered on “Church Hurt,” and how to heal from it. Of course, in life, there is hurt, and that doesn’t exclude the church. So how do you deal when somebody you look up to hurts you or lets you down?

Da Truth explains that Jesus is intimately acquainted with our grief, which is what it says in Isaiah 53. After all, Jesus himself was rejected by the church and people or religion. Da Truth also explains that the bible breaks down the best way to handle conflict resolution, through which we make sure that God stays in the midst. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

