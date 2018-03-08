Get Up Erica
How Do You Overcome & Forgive After Being Hurt? [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 20 hours ago
Maurette Brown-Clark and Da Truth were filling in for Erica Campbell and GRIFF, talking about Church Hurt. As children of Jesus, who went through so much, how could we not expect to go through it as well? Maurette makes that excellent point and then challenges us to figure out how we forgive and overcome that hurt? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

