How Do You Overcome & Forgive After Being Hurt? [EXCLUSIVE]

Maurette Brown-Clark and Da Truth were filling in for Erica Campbell and GRIFF, talking about Church Hurt. As children of Jesus, who went through so much, how could we not expect to go through it as well? Maurette makes that excellent point and then challenges us to figure out how we forgive and overcome that hurt? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Follow @GetUpErica

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Church Hurt Sufferers Might Protect Their Abusers [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: What Exactly Does It Mean To Have “Church Hurt?” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Church Hurt: A Woman’s Urgent Fight Against The Pattern Of Abuse [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Shanta Atkins On The Process Of Healing From Silent Suffering [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: